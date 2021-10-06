Advertisement

Dunn County grassfire burns more than 300 acres

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - More than three hundred acres burned in Tuesday’s grassfire in Dunn County.

The Halliday fire chief says the grassfire just east of Dunn Center is out and contained.

Crews have been monitoring the area throughout the day for possible flare ups.

He says the cause is still under investigation, but Tuesday’s low humidity and wind didn’t help firefighters’ efforts. The chief says the danger is still there.

“The fire danger is still extremely high because the crop and the grass is all matured out and is done growing, and also with the humidity being as low as it is, there’s not much moisture in the air, so if something hot does hit, it takes off rather quickly,” said Halliday Fire Chief Trevor Hauck.

The landowner who did not want to be identified told us the fields were being used for calves to graze on.

She says she is thankful to the first responders, friends, and neighbors who helped put the fire out.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Chico’s Promise: Hero German Shepard brings families together
7 passengers on derailed train sue Amtrak, BNSF Railway
Mr. Barnes, as the kids call him, has been a constant at Killdeer school for nearly three...
Killdeer students honor retiring custodian
Police say Fort Yates man brandished gun, threatened people in Bismarck alleyway