Dunn County grassfire burns more than 300 acres

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - More than three hundred acres burned in Tuesday’s grassfire in Dunn County.

The Halliday fire chief says the grassfire just east of Dunn Center is out and contained.

Crews have been monitoring the area throughout the day for possible flare ups.

He says the cause is still under investigation, but Tuesday’s low humidity and wind didn’t help firefighters’ efforts. The chief says the danger is still there.

“The fire danger is still extremely high because the crop and the grass is all matured out and is done growing, and also with the humidity being as low as it is, there’s not much moisture in the air, so if something hot does hit, it takes off rather quickly,” said Halliday Fire Chief Trevor Hauck.

The landowner who did not want to be identified told us the fields were being used for calves to graze on.

She says she is thankful to the first responders, friends, and neighbors who helped put the fire out.

