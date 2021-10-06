Advertisement

Days away from deadline, Ward County still looking over 2022 budget

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Leadership in Ward County has yet to approve their budget for next year, even though they’re just days away from the deadline.

The Ward County Commissioners had planned to continue their 2022 budget talks Wednesday, but it was pulled off the agenda and moved to a special meeting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

The reason for the hang up? American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The more than $54 million budget currently does not have the funds added in for lost revenue brought on by the pandemic.

After a meeting with the Association of Counties, there was talk of using the funds to offset general expenses, however they may not be able to be used to reduce next year’s levies and mills.

The Ward County Auditor is working with the county’s external auditor and state’s attorney to seek further guidance.

The county has to submit their approved budget by Sunday, Oct. 10.

Related content:

Ward County close to finalizing 2022 budget

Breakdown of the Ward County 2022 budget

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

Discussion continues in Ward County over COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Ovintiv investigating Tuesday flash fire near Watford City
Chico’s Promise: Hero German Shepard brings families together
Dunn County grassfire burns more than 300 acres