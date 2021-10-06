Days away from deadline, Ward County still looking over 2022 budget

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Leadership in Ward County has yet to approve their budget for next year, even though they’re just days away from the deadline.

The Ward County Commissioners had planned to continue their 2022 budget talks Wednesday, but it was pulled off the agenda and moved to a special meeting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

The reason for the hang up? American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The more than $54 million budget currently does not have the funds added in for lost revenue brought on by the pandemic.

After a meeting with the Association of Counties, there was talk of using the funds to offset general expenses, however they may not be able to be used to reduce next year’s levies and mills.

The Ward County Auditor is working with the county’s external auditor and state’s attorney to seek further guidance.

The county has to submit their approved budget by Sunday, Oct. 10.

