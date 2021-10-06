Advertisement

CyberCon 2021 tackles issues of cybersecurity

By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With cyber attacks taking place on almost a regular basis, cyber security is a big deal for every industry with a digital footprint.

Hundreds gathered at Bismarck State College to discuss the latest developments in the field.

CyberCon 2021 at Bismarck State College is a gathering of students and industry leaders. Organizers say cybersecurity is more important now than ever.

Roughly 300 cybersecurity professionals, infrastructure industry leaders, and students will have the option to see more than 20 different presentations on all things cybersecurity. Organizers said the pandemic has increased the conference’s relevance.

“We’ve relied even more on technology, which means we have more vulnerabilities that we’re bringing to ourselves, our families, and the same goes for critical infrastructure. The important data that travels around the world on our networks and keeps things running is now more at risk as more people are working virtually,” said Darin Hanson, 2021 CyberCon Chair.

Presenters at the conference say securing online networks should always be a top priority.

“It should’ve been something we were always talking about. What’s really ramping up is privacy. So, as security starts to become a bigger topic, we’re tacking on privacy. We really should be talking about them in the same sentence about how to we protect people’s data, and how do we protect the systems where that data is stored,” said Lisa McKee, a senior manager of security and privacy at Protivity and a featured speaker at the conference.

While some participants joined virtually, people at the conference say they’re excited to talk about industry developments in person once again.

There’s also a number of student scholarships up for grabs this year, something organizers say they plan to have for years to come.

