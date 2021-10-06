Chico’s Promise: Hero German Shepard brings families together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bond between a man and his dog can be enduring. A former Williston police officer who had to give up his dog so it could serve in the military during the Vietnam War, experienced that kind of everlasting connection.

David Stuen and Mike Monahan have been in contact with each other for more than 50 years. On Tuesday, they met in-person for the first time. Their connection? A German Shepard named Chico.

“You donated Chico, you saved my life,” Monahan said to Stuen.

Stuen worked with Chico during his early years as a member of the Tioga Police Department. When he and his family moved to Williston, he realized Chico had become too aggressive.

“He was very protective of my daughter when she was little. He didn’t like men around her,” said Stuen.

So, he donated Chico to the U.S. Army, crossing paths with Monahan.

“He started to drag me in, I didn’t know what to do since it was my first day there. Finally, he let me go and I was thinking, this dog is crazy,” said Monahan.

It was a rough start, but after deploying to Vietnam, Monahan and Chico became the best of friends, eventually saving his life by alerting Mike to danger while on Patrol.

“There was a tripwire 10 feet in front of me. Had I walked another 10 feet I would have hit it, I would be dead and probably 20 other guys,” said Monahan.

Mike was given an award, and Chico a delicious steak. It was around that time that Monahan found Stuen.

“I got my first letter from Mike on Dec. 2, my birthday in 1968. Needless to say, it was a good birthday present,” said Stuen.

While Monahan was able to go home, Chico couldn’t. He was assigned to a new handler and was later put down for being “too aggressive.”

“At that time, the army viewed dogs as equipment and weren’t bringing any of them home,” said Monahan.

In honor of Chico’s memory, Mike wrote a book telling the dog’s story from Chico’s perspective. He plans on using some of the proceeds from the book to help other dogs find a loving home.

“What we’re going to do is to pay the adoption fees of shelters like Mondak Animal Rescue,” said Monahan.

While Chico’s life may have had a tragic end, his legacy as a hero will forever live on with these families, and the animals they save.

TAG: You can purchase “Chico’s Promise” online at thinkmonahan.com and learn about the nonprofit at chicospromise.org.

