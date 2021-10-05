Williston Mayor travels to D.C. to speak on spending bills

WILLISTON, N.D. - As congress continues to battle over trillions of dollars in infrastructure and spending bills, Williston Mayor Howard Klug and other elected officials across the country are voicing their opinions.

The Mayor was joined by Bowman Mayor Lyn James and participated in a roundtable with the America First Policy Institute. They also had a chance to meet with congressmen from both sides of the aisle. Klug says some policies in the Democrat’s Budget Reconciliation bill would negatively impact the oil industry and create more taxes.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that Williston, western North Dakota, and the energy of America remains the same way it always has been and doing the right things. Providing jobs, having clean energy, and supporting the United States,” Klug said.

Klug says it’s important for the country to continue creating energy here rather than rely on other countries. He also had a chance to discuss the state of housing in the city, saying he wants to see some parts of the bill replaced to add ways to get more housing created in places that need it.

“Hopefully if this massive bill does pass, there is something to do with housing in there. They could carve out some of the things that are bad in that bill and turn it into something that’s good for this country,” said Klug.

Klug says the price tag is excessive and hopes that they can lower it through debate.

