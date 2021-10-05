‘Very large’ fire reported by Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has reported what it’s calling a “very large” fire near Highway 200, east of Dunn Center between mile 108 and 110.

According to its Facebook page, the section of Highway has been shut down due to the heavy smoke. The page also reports a vehicle crash due to the smoke.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that drivers use alternate means to get around or avoid the area so first responders can get the area secure and opened back up.

