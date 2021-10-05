Advertisement

‘Very large’ fire reported by Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

"Very large" fire in Dunn County
"Very large" fire in Dunn County(Dunn County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has reported what it’s calling a “very large” fire near Highway 200, east of Dunn Center between mile 108 and 110.

According to its Facebook page, the section of Highway has been shut down due to the heavy smoke. The page also reports a vehicle crash due to the smoke.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that drivers use alternate means to get around or avoid the area so first responders can get the area secure and opened back up.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
Main Street Minute: The perfect mix of entertainment and thrill, Up Your Axe
Teaching inclusiveness
Century High Students share message of inclusiveness at homecoming pep rally
North Dakota United calls for paid COVID leave for teachers, staff