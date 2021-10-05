United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Josh Kalamaha

MINOT, N.D. – For the United Community Bank Athlete of the Week, we head to Nedrose School.

Josh Kalamaha has been playing football since seventh grade, and he has been an important part of the team since.

Josh said that when he first tried the sport they “slapped” him in at quarterback, and the position has stuck since.

”I enjoy the leadership of it. It really has felt like I’m not playing for myself. I’m playing for the coaches, them over there. I enjoy doing well for this school, and the coaches, and living up to what I should be,” said Kalamaha.

His love of the game keeps him going, and his teammates say they’re proud to have him there.

”Love him to death. Makes good choices, lot better, best we’ve ever had I think. So I trust him,” said Caleb Walker, offensive line.

Making the calls and relying on his teammates to get the ball where it needs to go.

“He’s a worker, he’s a good leader, he puts a lot of time in in the off season, then as well as in season as far as watching film. Working on his craft, you know he’s a good kid to have around, kids look up to him,” said Tommy Weidler, coach.

Coach Weidler looks to Kalamaha and the seniors to pull out one more win this season.

The Cardinals are sitting at 5-2 this week.

Their next game is on Oct. 15 against the Bishop Ryan Lions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.