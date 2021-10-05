Special Assessment Task Force considering two rate structures for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Special Assessment Task Force met Monday to consider two rate structures for special assessments.

One structure would include a flat residential fee with the commercial fee tiered by area, measured on square footage.

The second option has both residential and commercial fees on a tiered system also based on area. Data from a survey of the task force shows 93 percent of members are not in favor of a flat fee model.

“The reason why I am recommending we take two to the commission, because I think if we take only one, and they don’t like it, we have no fallback,” said Bismarck City Commissioner Nancy Guy.

Special assessments on private property pay for public improvements that benefit that property. The task force will consider several tiered system layouts at their next meeting.

