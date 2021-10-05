‘Show everybody our legacy’: DSU unveils athletics Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keeping athletes’ legacies alive...

That’s what Dickinson State University is doing with its new and improved hall of fame.

The DSU Hall of Fame is complete just in time for homecoming week.

Even if you’re not on campus, you can still learn about the school’s athletic honors online.

Whether it’s football, basketball, or track. Former DSU teams and athletes are honored here.

“It shows their national championships, it shows their conference championships, plus it shows several individuals that were going into the hall of fame over the years,” said Ty Orton, DSU Heritage Foundation.

The school’s new hall of fame at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center includes display cases with pictures and memorabilia, some from the 1930s. It also includes digital kiosks with an archive of DSU athletics.

These are also in May Hall and Scott Gymnasium.

“It is all a touch screen just go up and hit explore, and then we can go to any of our areas, and it will show numerous pictures,” said Orton.

The collection can be accessed worldwide from any connected device. The project is supported by the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation who wanted to help preserve DSU’s athletic accomplishments.

It also reminds former student athletes that their contributions are appreciated and remembered.

“For them to be able to now come back and see this and go to the kiosk and see their pictures,” said Pete Stanton, DSU athletic director and football coach.

“This is where a lot of people will come through, we have many events here. Our football games are always well attended, and this is a great time to show everybody our legacy that we have with our student athletes and our alumni,” said Orton.

The display will be a new attraction for those attending this Saturday’s homecoming football game.

It will also be a reminder of what’s possible for current student athletes.

“Just try and get them to understand the history of this and so it’s definitely something we’ll take them through,” said Stanton.

That if you work hard, your name could one day be here.

Parts of the display were designed and built by Quality Quick Print in Dickinson.

