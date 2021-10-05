Advertisement

‘Show everybody our legacy’: DSU unveils athletics Hall of Fame

DSU Hall of Fame
DSU Hall of Fame(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keeping athletes’ legacies alive...

That’s what Dickinson State University is doing with its new and improved hall of fame.

The DSU Hall of Fame is complete just in time for homecoming week.

Even if you’re not on campus, you can still learn about the school’s athletic honors online.

Whether it’s football, basketball, or track. Former DSU teams and athletes are honored here.

“It shows their national championships, it shows their conference championships, plus it shows several individuals that were going into the hall of fame over the years,” said Ty Orton, DSU Heritage Foundation.

The school’s new hall of fame at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center includes display cases with pictures and memorabilia, some from the 1930s. It also includes digital kiosks with an archive of DSU athletics.

These are also in May Hall and Scott Gymnasium.

“It is all a touch screen just go up and hit explore, and then we can go to any of our areas, and it will show numerous pictures,” said Orton.

The collection can be accessed worldwide from any connected device. The project is supported by the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation who wanted to help preserve DSU’s athletic accomplishments.

It also reminds former student athletes that their contributions are appreciated and remembered.

“For them to be able to now come back and see this and go to the kiosk and see their pictures,” said Pete Stanton, DSU athletic director and football coach.

“This is where a lot of people will come through, we have many events here. Our football games are always well attended, and this is a great time to show everybody our legacy that we have with our student athletes and our alumni,” said Orton.

The display will be a new attraction for those attending this Saturday’s homecoming football game.

It will also be a reminder of what’s possible for current student athletes.

“Just try and get them to understand the history of this and so it’s definitely something we’ll take them through,” said Stanton.

That if you work hard, your name could one day be here.

Parts of the display were designed and built by Quality Quick Print in Dickinson.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

Food pantry items
Gardeners donate record vegetable haul to local food pantries
sports 10/4/21 2
10PM Sportscast 10/4/21
drone view of sunken ship
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river
MHA Nation and ND Highway Patrol reach agreement
Open Enrollment
Open Enrollment