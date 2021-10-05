Sanford Minot hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic

MINOT, N.D. – Sanford Health in Minot will be hosting a drive through vaccine clinic for both flu and COVID-19 shots.

The drive-through clinic will be on Oct. 10 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Minot Fire Station 1.

Face masks are required.

The clinic is for anyone who would like to receive a vaccine, not just for Sanford patients.

They will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.

