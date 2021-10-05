Sanford Minot hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Sanford Health in Minot will be hosting a drive through vaccine clinic for both flu and COVID-19 shots.
The drive-through clinic will be on Oct. 10 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Minot Fire Station 1.
Face masks are required.
The clinic is for anyone who would like to receive a vaccine, not just for Sanford patients.
They will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.
