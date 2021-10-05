Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo switches to winter hours

Roosevelt Park Zoo animals
Roosevelt Park Zoo animals(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you want to get outside and enjoy these warm temperatures, one way you can is by visiting the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The zoo switched to its winter hours, effective Monday, Oct. 4.

The zoo is now open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Zoogoers should check the zoo’s website and Facebook page for any updates.

