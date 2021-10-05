Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting up an ATV or other off-road vehicle creates a rush for some people. But in Burleigh County, some residents say riding these vehicles through ditches has become dangerous.

“And a little dirt bike shot right over the approach, and if I had been going any speed at all...” said Burleigh County resident Tim Oswald at the commission meeting Monday.

Residents say that they have seen many off-road vehicles recklessly driven by kids, which raises additional concerns.

“Here’s the problem we run into; the only place where a person underage can legally operate an ATV or a motorcycle is on their own private property. Well, most people don’t own that amount of private property,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

Sheriff Leben adds underage users can take a training course to receive an operator’s permit.

Ditch-riding is not expressly banned in Burleigh County’s ordinances. But for commissioners to pass an ordinance with a criminal or civil penalty for this issue, they would need to amend their homerule charter and present the amendment to voters.

“You can put up as many signs as you want, but without anything behind it, what’s the point? Because if people do still drive recklessly, we can still get them under the reckless driving statute. But if you put a speed limit up or if you say, ‘no ATVs here’ and they have an ATV there, there’s nothing we can do about it. There’s no force behind it,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

Commissioners tried to find a solution for the ditch-riding issue.

“We have people underage that are not supposed to be utilizing vehicles -- that is against the law, of our state laws, it is against the law. Do we need to go out and do some education around that?” asked commissioner Becky Matthews.

Commissioners also told residents concerned with off-road dangers they could bring the issue to legislators.

Commissioners have not yet taken any action but requested additional information. The off-road discussion will continue at the next commission meeting on October 18th.

