Raising the national championship title banner for U-Mary Marauders Hockey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Last year was last year and this year is what we’re concentrating on now.” It’s a line coaches from a title team will often tell you. Dan Huntley from the University of Mary will start using that line next week because the Marauders will be raising the banner and handing out championship rings on Saturday.

The ceremony will happen at the same place they beat Iowa State to win their first hockey title, at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Dan Huntley, U-Mary head coach, said: “We’ll raise our championship banner that night. Our guys will get their championship rings as well so that will bring three of the four guys that we don’t have with us this year we’ll have those guys back and they’ll be part of that along with our athletic training staff and our strength coaches will be here. Everybody that had a part in it, we feel that it’s important to kind of let them celebrate and realize what that meant to our community.”

