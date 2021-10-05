North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has proposed a controversial new plan to pay for his $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Biden administration has a way to pay for Congress’ spending: they have proposed allowing the IRS to track personal and business transactions of $600 or more. People Your News Leader spoke to don’t like that idea.

“I think the idea of having the IRS look at transactions of $600 or more for all Americans is a crazy idea, anti-America, government invading our privacy as to what we spend our money on. Terrible idea,” said Robert Harms, Bismarck resident.

The proposal is meant to crack down on people taking advantage of tax loopholes. However, experts say it has the potential to affect everyday Americans.

“Part of the bill that they’re trying to pass is to give the IRS another $80-85 billion for enforcement. And I know the politicians often say, ‘Well, if you make this amount of money, this won’t affect you.’ This will affect everybody. It’s not going to affect just a millionaire or a billionaire, but it will affect everybody,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

People Your News Leader spoke to say they don’t think the plan would be effective.

“There’s ways to get under this, too. And people are going to do it. They should spend their money wisely and then they wouldn’t need so much,” said Dick Schirado, Glen Ullin resident.

The administration says this could help bring in an additional $160 billion in taxes from the ultra-rich.

President Biden’s proposal isn’t finalized. Democratic lawmakers have suggested the $600 threshold will likely be raised before they vote on it. This comes after more than 40 trade associations signed a letter to House leadership ringing the alarm about the risks it might cause.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.