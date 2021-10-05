North Dakota United calls for paid COVID leave for teachers, staff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota United is calling on school districts to provide paid COVID leave for public educators and employees.

The group is asking that some of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds be used to provide paid leave for K-12 teachers and staff if they contract the coronavirus.

ND United leadership said teachers are at risk of contracting COVID-19, since many students are not eligible for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.