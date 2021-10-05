New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We first told you about this story last week, but we have new video of that nearly 130-year-old shipwreck on the Missouri River we wanted to share.

Our drone operator, Terry Dunnigan, got these amazing shots this afternoon of the Abner O’Neal.

In July of 1892, the steamboat was transporting 9,000 bushels of wheat from Washburn to Mandan when it struck something and began to sink. The crew attempted to patch the hole, but the damage was too great, and the steamboat quickly went down. It’s been there ever since, and there are no plans to remove the wreckage from the river.

As we told you last week, the low water levels have made it visible and lots of people have headed out to see this piece of history; it is only visible from the water. If you want to see it, you’ll need a kayak to get there. The wreckage is just south of the Wilton boat ramp.

You can read more about the Abner O’Neal on the State Historical Society’s website: http://blog.statemuseum.nd.gov/blog/wreck-abner-oneal

