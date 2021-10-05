ND Game and Fish investigating moose poaching near Tolley

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating a moose poaching case near Tolley.

The department said on social media a cow moose was likely shot between 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. They said it appears the cow was shot several times with a shotgun and birdshot while possibly being chased by a vehicle.

The animal’s remains were left in a field near the intersection of 56th Avenue NW and 95th Street NW, just northwest of Tolley. No meat was harvested from the moose.

Anyone with information on the poaching should contact the Report All Poachers hotline at 701-328-9921.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and are eligible for a reward if their information leads to a conviction.

