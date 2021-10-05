Advertisement

N.D. Dept. of Commerce received $7.5 million to help weatherize homes

A home with snow on the roof.
A home with snow on the roof.(WLUC)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is coming, and that means it’s time to weatherize your home.

The Community Services Division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce received $7.5 million to help residents prepare.

The money can be used by people who need help funding weatherization projects as well as furnace and cooling repairs.

For more information on qualifications or to apply click here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

Strip mall at 318 South 5th Street across from the Bismarck Event Center being torn down.
Bismarck Industries seeking developer for strip mall next to Bismarck Event Center
KMOT’s County by County: October 5, 2021
Moose Poaching
ND Game and Fish investigating moose poaching near Tolley
Century High Students share message of inclusiveness at homecoming pep rally