N.D. Dept. of Commerce received $7.5 million to help weatherize homes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is coming, and that means it’s time to weatherize your home.

The Community Services Division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce received $7.5 million to help residents prepare.

The money can be used by people who need help funding weatherization projects as well as furnace and cooling repairs.

For more information on qualifications or to apply

