Most Americans think COVID will last forever: here’s why

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you given up on a future without COVID? If you have, you’re not alone. According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 79% of American adults believe COVID will continue as at least a low-level illness, similar to the flu, for the foreseeable future.

“I think it’s gonna be here forever, we just have to work through it and get people vaccinated. Establish herd immunity, one way or the other. It’ll be here for a while,” said Bismarck resident Robert Harms.

Epidemiologists for the World Health Organization tend to agree with the sentiment from the American public. Due to a lack of access to and a general apprehension toward vaccines, the virus will likely spread rapidly in unvaccinated communities here and around the world. This will allow the virus to mutate often.

World Health Organization officials say it will evolve as other pandemic viruses have, for example - the flu.

