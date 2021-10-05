Advertisement

Most Americans think COVID will last forever: here’s why

People wearing masks
People wearing masks(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you given up on a future without COVID? If you have, you’re not alone. According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 79% of American adults believe COVID will continue as at least a low-level illness, similar to the flu, for the foreseeable future.

“I think it’s gonna be here forever, we just have to work through it and get people vaccinated. Establish herd immunity, one way or the other. It’ll be here for a while,” said Bismarck resident Robert Harms.

Epidemiologists for the World Health Organization tend to agree with the sentiment from the American public. Due to a lack of access to and a general apprehension toward vaccines, the virus will likely spread rapidly in unvaccinated communities here and around the world. This will allow the virus to mutate often.

World Health Organization officials say it will evolve as other pandemic viruses have, for example - the flu.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck

Latest News

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Donna Nalewaja
Former longtime North Dakota legislator dies of COVID-19
Special assessment rate structures
Special Assessment Task Force considering two rate structures for Bismarck
sports 10/4/21
6PM Sportscast 10/4/21