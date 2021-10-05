Advertisement

Minot City Council discusses animal services, other issues

Minot City Council 10/4/21
Minot City Council 10/4/21(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council covered a variety of topics involving business and infrastructure development in the Oct. 4 meeting.

The city Renaissance zone received its five year extension. Council members heard a report on the success of the program so far, and recommendations for future development.

The Souris Basin Planning Council is moving towards the second stage of their Business Accelerator Fund, helping local businesses move forward.

They also heard the final report from the Broadway Corridor study that will help plan the next steps for the roadway.

Towards the end of the meeting one of the hot topics of the night had to do with the city’s animal services. Minot hasn’t renewed a contract for a pound in about thirty years. They moved to create a contract with Minot Veterinary Clinic to continue the services it’s been providing. Then they are looking at an RFP process to figure out what level of services the community wants to see.

“The Minot Vet Clinic has already got a solid relationship with some of these pet rescues, and it just... The thought that comes to mind is that we’re trying to fix something that’s not broken.” said Tom Ross, alderman.

“With looking out for the best interest of tax payer dollars, let’s put out an RFP, see what services we can get back, what people are willing to provide,” said Paul Pitner, alderman.

The city could end up contracting with an existing group like the Souris Valley Animal Shelter to provide these services in the future.

