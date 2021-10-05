Advertisement

MHA Nation and ND Highway Patrol reach agreement

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N. D. – In a landmark move, the MHA Nation signed a memorandum of understanding with the North Dakota Highway Patrol to improve safety on the reservation.

The deal allows department troopers and tribal law enforcement to provide mutual aid and assistance across the boundary line.

The goal is to create better cooperation and safety for the people in those areas.

It specifically adds that this is not an admission of jurisdiction.

Lawmakers have been working towards this deal since 2018, passing law changes in the last two legislative sessions to make the deal possible.

