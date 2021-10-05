Main Street Minute: The perfect mix of entertainment and thrill, Up Your Axe

MINOT, N.D. – A new downtown Minot business has been the talk of the town since they opened late last month. Let’s just say it’s a bit more cutthroat than throwing darts!

At the end of a long day or week, what better than to throw some axes into a wooden plank? That’s the philosophy for the newest bar in Minot “Up Your Axe.”

“I had no idea what to expect. Immediate stress relief. When you can bury into a wall with no consequences, it’s a great thing. It’s a lot of fun,” said Gerald Sullivan, a first time customer and axe thrower.

It adds a new venue for the 21 and up crowd to the downtown scene.

“I went to Montana last year and I saw it there and I was thinking, ‘You know, if we ever had a place like that it would be a cool place to go have a beer throw axes,’ and then this place popped up. It’s pretty neat to see it,” said Casey Jones, a first time customer.

From the bar to the throwing lanes, ‘Up Your Axe’ is an all in one package brining sportsmanship and entertainment together.

“Opening up this venue, we didn’t really know what to expect and it is everything and more that I would have imagined. It’s really cool the camaraderie that comes with the sport of axe throwing. It’s so unique, you don’t find it anywhere else in the city,” said Eric Thoemke, one of the owners at ‘Up Your Axe’.

And no matter how many tries it takes…

“It’s just finding your weight and then release. I think most of us are too worried about aim and flicking your wrist, just let it go!”

…you are guaranteed a memorable experience.

‘Up Your Axe’ is planning to offer food soon with the opening of the restaurant Ironhorse right beside it, which is actually the new name for Dakota Burger Company.

