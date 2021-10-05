Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County: October 5, 2021

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s edition of “County by County,” Your News Leader looks at Minot, Rugby, and Velva for local events.

The Minot Parks Department is putting on another pumpkin walk in the coming weeks and is need of your carved pumpkins!

The department has a goal to get more than 1,000 pumpkins this year.

To get your pumpkins displayed, just carve some pumpkins and drop them off at the Woodland Trail on Oct.15 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To make a pumpkin pledge, call 701-857-4136.

If you donate 10 or more pumpkins, you get a sign for your pumpkin display for your family or business.

The Prairie Village Museum in Rugby is opening up a new heritage center this week.

The center is called the “Heart of America: Germans from Russia,” which honors the stories and lifestyle of German Russian people who immigrated to the region.

The grand opening is Oct. 6 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Prairie Village Museum off Hwy 102.

There will be a short program and a free will offering luncheon.

In honor of Freedom Day, Velva Dental Center is giving back to local veterans.

On Oct. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the dental office will be providing exams, dental cleanings, and x-rays for free for local veterans.

Appointments are required, you can call 701-338-2061.

