It’s a girl! Minot zoo names newborn giraffe Amani

MINOT, N.D. – If you didn’t get a chance this past weekend, one of the four-legged friends you can see at the zoo is the new baby giraffe.

Your News Leader learned Monday the calf is a girl named Amani, which is Swahili for “peace.”

Amani was born last Wednesday to parents Kianga and Mashama, coming in at six feet, 127 lbs.

