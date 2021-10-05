Advertisement

It’s a girl! Minot zoo names newborn giraffe Amani

Amani
Amani(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you didn’t get a chance this past weekend, one of the four-legged friends you can see at the zoo is the new baby giraffe.

Your News Leader learned Monday the calf is a girl named Amani, which is Swahili for “peace.”

Amani was born last Wednesday to parents Kianga and Mashama, coming in at six feet, 127 lbs.

