ND National Guard to send 125 troops to aid southern border efforts

Gov. Doug Burgum
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will send 125 national guardsmen to the U.S. Southern border to aid in addressing the humanitarian crisis, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Tuesday.

The Governor’s office said the troops will come from the 957th Engineer Company and will deploy Friday. They will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection in efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Burgum’s office said the mobilization was requested by the U.S. Army and is a continuation of a mission dating back to 2018.

The deployment is expected to last roughly a year, and Burgum said he plans to visit the soldiers at the border during their deployment.

