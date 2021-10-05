Advertisement

Five Minot businesses fail tobacco compliance check

tobacco compliance
tobacco compliance(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department conducted Tobacco Compliance Checks on 33 licensed retailers Sunday.

This was the first check since the tobacco age was raised to 21 years old in Minot.

Minot Police said 28 of the retailers passed the check by refusing to sell the tobacco products to underage volunteers. Five businesses did not pass the compliance check.

The first offense is a $100 penalty for the business. The tobacco license can be suspended for a week by the second offense, and the time of suspension increases with the number of offenses.

Police did not release the names of the businesses.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck

Latest News

Roosevelt Park Zoo animals
Roosevelt Park Zoo switches to winter hours
Amani
It’s a girl! Minot zoo names newborn giraffe Amani
special session
Special Session vs. Reconvening explained
weather 10/4/21
Evening Weather 10/4/21