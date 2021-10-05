Five Minot businesses fail tobacco compliance check

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department conducted Tobacco Compliance Checks on 33 licensed retailers Sunday.

This was the first check since the tobacco age was raised to 21 years old in Minot.

Minot Police said 28 of the retailers passed the check by refusing to sell the tobacco products to underage volunteers. Five businesses did not pass the compliance check.

The first offense is a $100 penalty for the business. The tobacco license can be suspended for a week by the second offense, and the time of suspension increases with the number of offenses.

Police did not release the names of the businesses.

