Day one of girl’s Class A State Golf Tournament wraps up in Fargo

FARGO, ND (KFYR) — Day one of the Girl’s Class A State Golf Tournament is officially in the books.

Individually, at the top is Century’s Hannah Herbel — she was even after 18 holes of play.

Joining her in the top two was Mandan’s Anna Huettl, who was four over.

Other local notables: Leah Herbel of Century is tied for 7th, and Ava Kalanek of Legacy and Lola Homiston of Dickinson are tied for 10th.

As for teams, Century is in 2nd, as they trail Davies by four.

Mandan is 3rd with 328 and Legacy is 5th at 346.

