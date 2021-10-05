Class-A Girls State Golf Championship results

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since 2017, Century’s Hannah Herbel is not the medalist at the Class-A girls state golf tournament. Lexi Bartley of Fargo Davies edged Herbel in a five-hole playoff to win the individual championship Tuesday at Edgewood in Fargo. They both posted two-day totals of 151.

Carrie Carmichael of Williston is third with a 152 followed by Anaka Lynse of Wahpeton with a 153, while Mandan’s Anna Huettl posted a 154 to finish in fifth place.

Fargo Davies is team champion with a 629. It’s the first title for the Eagles since 2015. Century is the runner-up twenty strokes behind the top team. Mandan came in third with a 659. Fargo Shanley and Legacy round out the top five.

