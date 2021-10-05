Class 11AA & 11A football poll after week six

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century and Jamestown are the number one ranked high school football teams in Class-11AA and 11A.

The voting is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Class 11AA

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 6-0 Record

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) — 6-0 Record

3. West Fargo — 4-2 Record

4. Fargo Davies — 4-2 Record

5. Fargo Shanley — 3-3 Record

Class 11A

1. Jamestown (12) — 5-1 Record

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1) — 5-1 Record

3. Fargo North — 5-1 Record

4. Devils Lake — 4-2 Record

5. Dickinson — 2-4 Record

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (3-3), Wahpeton (3-3) and Fargo South (2-4)

