Class 11AA & 11A football poll after week six
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century and Jamestown are the number one ranked high school football teams in Class-11AA and 11A.
The voting is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Class 11AA
1. Bismarck Century (11) — 6-0 Record
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) — 6-0 Record
3. West Fargo — 4-2 Record
4. Fargo Davies — 4-2 Record
5. Fargo Shanley — 3-3 Record
Class 11A
1. Jamestown (12) — 5-1 Record
2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1) — 5-1 Record
3. Fargo North — 5-1 Record
4. Devils Lake — 4-2 Record
5. Dickinson — 2-4 Record
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (3-3), Wahpeton (3-3) and Fargo South (2-4)
