Advertisement

Bismarck Industries seeking developer for strip mall next to Bismarck Event Center

Strip mall at 318 South 5th Street across from the Bismarck Event Center being torn down.
Strip mall at 318 South 5th Street across from the Bismarck Event Center being torn down.(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The strip mall at 318 South 5th Street across from the Bismarck Event Center is being torn down to prepare the land for redevelopment.

The block is owned by the economic development group “Bismarck Industries,” which is seeking a developer to collaborate on what should go in the space next.

Listing Agent Chuck Huger says any combination of commercial, retail, or residential proposals are welcome.

“Bismarck Industries wants something attractive there, something that’ll be useful to the community and enhance the backspace,” Huber said.

Bismarck Industries acquired the block back in 2015 and had plans to develop a hotel.

Huber says a hotel is not as profitable of an investment at this time, but the group would still be open to hearing hotel proposals.

To collaborate with Bismarck Industries, contact the commercial real estate advisors at the CRA Group.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

KMOT’s County by County: October 5, 2021
Moose Poaching
ND Game and Fish investigating moose poaching near Tolley
Century High Students share message of inclusiveness at homecoming pep rally
A home with snow on the roof.
N.D. Dept. of Commerce received $7.5 million to help weatherize homes