Bismarck Industries seeking developer for strip mall next to Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The strip mall at 318 South 5th Street across from the Bismarck Event Center is being torn down to prepare the land for redevelopment.

The block is owned by the economic development group “Bismarck Industries,” which is seeking a developer to collaborate on what should go in the space next.

Listing Agent Chuck Huger says any combination of commercial, retail, or residential proposals are welcome.

“Bismarck Industries wants something attractive there, something that’ll be useful to the community and enhance the backspace,” Huber said.

Bismarck Industries acquired the block back in 2015 and had plans to develop a hotel.

Huber says a hotel is not as profitable of an investment at this time, but the group would still be open to hearing hotel proposals.

To collaborate with Bismarck Industries, contact the commercial real estate advisors at the CRA Group.

