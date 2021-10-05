Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

The first ever all-female guard change took place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
First ever all-female guard shift change takes place at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran Hansson, center, flanked at...
Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate
A crocodile goes vertical and snatches an aerial drone coming in for a close-up.
Take a Look at This: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair; Marie Antoinette's love letters
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan...
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78