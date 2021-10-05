Advertisement

$100,000 Powerball prize won in Beulah

(Virginia Lottery)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Powerball player’s Monday just got a lot better!  The lucky $100,000 ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store in Beulah, N.D.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $100,000.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the large tier ticket. 

No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

