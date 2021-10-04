Advertisement

Williston police looking for information on weekend shooting

(AP)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting Sunday Night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of 32nd Street East, where they found evidence of multiple shots fired into a vehicle with one striking an individual’s hand, according to a press release. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Both names have not been released.

If you have any information pertaining to the shooting, contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

