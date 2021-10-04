Williston High School aviation program holding fundraiser for Introductory flight lessons

WILLISTON, N.D. - One of Williston High School’s popular electives is partnering with a local company to give every student a chance to soar.

The High School’s aviation program is raising money to give every flight student in the school an opportunity to take an introductory flight lesson free of charge.

Thomas Sando, the teacher in charge of the program, says the goal is $7,000, which would cover 70 students. He says this will help students get a jump start into pursuing a career in the air.

“I’ve not once ever had a student say that they didn’t absolutely enjoy it and come back ear-to-ear grinning because they got to go on an airplane and not only did they go on an airplane, they got to fly that airplane,” said Sando.

In the 4 years the high school has offered these types of classes, Sando’s students have had some accomplishments, including Senior Titus Lee, who is aiming to get his pilot’s license before he graduates school. Lee says that introductory flight changed his life.

“After wheels up on that takeoff, I was like ‘this is awesome, this is what I want to pursue, this is what I want to do,” said Lee.

The program is partnering with Thrivent Financial, who will give $1 for every $2 spent. To donate, visit the WHS-Aviation Program Facebook page.

The fundraiser ends Friday, Oct. 8.

