MIAMI, FL (KFYR) - Carson Wentz finally picked up a win as a member of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as the team defeated the Miami Dolphins 27 to 17.

Wentz went 24/32 passing with 228 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The Colts (1-3) will play at the Ravens on Monday.

