Vikings late push falls short against Browns as team falls to 1-3

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - The Vikings had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but ultimately fell short to the Cleveland Browns 14 to 7 on Sunday.

The lone Vikings touchdown came in the first quarter when Kirk Cousins would connect with Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard score.

Minnesota (1-3) will next host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

