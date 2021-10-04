Advertisement

Vikings late push falls short against Browns as team falls to 1-3

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - The Vikings had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but ultimately fell short to the Cleveland Browns 14 to 7 on Sunday.

The lone Vikings touchdown came in the first quarter when Kirk Cousins would connect with Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard score.

Minnesota (1-3) will next host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck

Latest News

Minot Magician
Minot earns #1 seed at state, Legacy & Century also earn state berths
U-Mary Marauders logo
Career day for Nelson lifts UMary over Northern State 49-42
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
UND vs NDSU
NDSU holds off North Dakota 16 to 10 to improve to 4-0