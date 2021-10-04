UMary QB Logan Nelson named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was not much of a surprise, as UMary Quarterback Logan Nelson was named the NSIC offensive player of the week today.

Nelson tied the school record with six touchdown passes in UMary’s win against Northern State on Saturday.

On top of that, the senior from Billings would complete 24 of his 34 passes and amass 454 yards on the day.

UMary returns home Saturday to face Minnesota Duluth

