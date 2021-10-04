Advertisement

UMary QB Logan Nelson named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

UMary quarterback Logan Nelson
UMary quarterback Logan Nelson(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was not much of a surprise, as UMary Quarterback Logan Nelson was named the NSIC offensive player of the week today.

Nelson tied the school record with six touchdown passes in UMary’s win against Northern State on Saturday.

On top of that, the senior from Billings would complete 24 of his 34 passes and amass 454 yards on the day.

UMary returns home Saturday to face Minnesota Duluth

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

U-Mary Marauders logo
Park’s OT goal helps UMary soccer extend win streak to 5 games
Carson Wentz
Wentz tosses two touchdowns, gets 1st win with Colts over Dolphins
10pm Sportscast 10/03/21
10pm Sportscast 10/04/21
5pm Sportscast 10/04/21
5pm Sportscast 10/04/21