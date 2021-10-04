Suspicious package investigated on Minot Air Force Base, ruled non-threat

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – A report of a suspicious package on Minot Air Force Base Monday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.

The item was reported just after 1 p.m. near building 475 on base.

As a precaution, base officials evacuated that building and several surrounding facilities.

A spokesperson for base public affairs said explosive ordnance experts checked the package and determined there was no threat.

The all clear was given shortly before 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.