BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It would take overtime on Sunday but in the end UMary would take down Winona State 1 to 0 in overtime.

Kendra Park would find the back of the net almost four minutes into the overtime period.

UMary will next be in action Friday when they host MSU-Moorhead.

