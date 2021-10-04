Advertisement

North Dakota Badlands Search and Rescue Services director rescues injured hawk

Injured hawk
(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man is getting a lot of attention on social media for rescuing a Hawk last Friday.

Travis Bateman, the Director of the Badlands Search and Rescue said a young Swainson’s Hawk appeared in his backyard on Friday and it looked like the animal might’ve had a broken wing. That’s when he called the game warden and later the Dakota Zoo agreed to house the bird in its rehabilitation center.

Bateman wrapped the bird in a towel and drove it to Bismarck.

”It wasn’t very alarmed, it was pretty chill really. It wasn’t spooked or skittish, you could walk up to it and it would just sit there and look at you,” said Bateman.

Bateman said he’ll have to opportunity to watch biologists release the bird once it’s healed. He said that could be in as little as three weeks.

