“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds gathered for a rally at the North Dakota State Library.

Organizer Katie Schnaible is a CNA at CHI St. Alexius, and said this was a march for medical freedom.

“This isn’t just for people that are being forced to get the vaccine or anything, and I’m not anti-vax by any means, I just think that it should be a choice,” said Schnaible.

CHI St. Alexius released a statement to Your News Leader about the rally: “We respect the freedom of speech and any individual or group’s right to protest. The COVID-19 vaccine is a condition of employment at CHI St. Alexius Health....As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities. We know the vaccine is safe and it works.”

CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health employees have until November 1st to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless an exemption is granted.

“We want freedom. How about you?” said the crowd.

The crowds chanted outside hospitals in downtown Bismarck to march against vaccine mandates.

Andrea Martin and Sherman Hasselstrom, visited the Capitol complex and said vaccines are the answer to ending the pandemic.

“When you see how the variant is creeping around the country and continuing to just devastate people’s livelihoods. I see this as a little irresponsible,” said Hasselstrom.

Sanford Health said in a statement to Your News Leader: “As of September 28, 146 of the 158 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the Sanford Health enterprise have not received the vaccine. We are having conversations with referring hospitals to do what is best for our patients everyday, but if we don’t see a change, we could face some tough decisions ahead.”

Some rally attendees said the vaccine mandates by private companies and the federal government are overstepping and affecting millions of people.

According to a Bloomberg report, more than 50 large companies implemented a vaccine mandate.

