Jury trial set for man accused of bringing fentanyl, sex worker to Burleigh County

John Pamplin
John Pamplin(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge set a jury trial for a Las Vegas man who police say brought fentanyl and a sex worker into Burleigh County.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Pamplin faces several charges of intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and other drugs and a charge for facilitating prostitution stemming from an incident in early August.

Police say they located Pamplin at a Bismarck hotel where they found 284 fentanyl pills, and over 1,500 grams of various other drugs. They also say Pamplin provided protection and paid airfare for a sex worker to come work in Bismarck.

Pamplin pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thursday, Judge Bobbi Weiler found enough evidence to move the case forward. She set a jury trial for Jan. 19, 2022.

Pamplin is held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

