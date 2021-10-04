Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge has set a sentencing date for the man convicted of killing four people in 2019.

Forty-seven-year-old Chad Isaak stood trial for three weeks in August before a jury found him guilty of four counts of murder.

During the trial, the jury learned about the four victims: Robert Fakler, Lois Cobb, William Cobb, and Adam Fuehrer, all workers at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.

After the verdict was read, Judge David Reich ordered a pre-sentence investigation so that the court could weigh victim impact statements and learn more about the Navy vet who killed the RJR employees.

Judge David Reich has scheduled Isaak to be sentenced December 28th, 2021. The sentencing will occur in person at the Morton County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.