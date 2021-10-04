Advertisement

Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees

(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge has set a sentencing date for the man convicted of killing four people in 2019.

Forty-seven-year-old Chad Isaak stood trial for three weeks in August before a jury found him guilty of four counts of murder.

During the trial, the jury learned about the four victims: Robert Fakler, Lois Cobb, William Cobb, and Adam Fuehrer, all workers at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.

After the verdict was read, Judge David Reich ordered a pre-sentence investigation so that the court could weigh victim impact statements and learn more about the Navy vet who killed the RJR employees.

Judge David Reich has scheduled Isaak to be sentenced December 28th, 2021. The sentencing will occur in person at the Morton County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Freedom Walk
North Dakota human trafficking survivors share their stories to raise awareness
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend

Latest News

Be Cyber Smart
Be Cyber Smart
Dry-Erase Picture Frame Pumpkin
Dry-Erase Picture Frame Pumpkin
Tricks to Beat The Holidays
Tricks to Beat The Holidays
10pm Sportscast 10/03/21
10pm Sportscast 10/04/21