Health officials in northwestern North Dakota recommending flu shot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health officials are concerned that they will be fighting not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the yearly influenza this fall and winter. That’s why they say getting the flu shot this year is important.

Last year, North Dakota was facing rising COVID-19 numbers, which prompted mask mandates and social distancing guidelines. That and other factors are the reasons officials say the flu wasn’t widespread last year.

“With the mitigation strategies we had in place with masking, social distancing, handwashing, it really decreased the amount of flu cases that were around,” said Trish Arnold, employee health nurse with CHI St. Alexius Williston.

This year, cases of COVID-19 are still around, but with lesser restrictions, the flu is expected to be more prevalent in 2021.

“I’ve had people that had COVID and the flu at the same time. They needed to be medically treated, so I’m urging everyone to get vaccinated and just try to prevent the spread to themselves and everyone else,” Juliet Artman, prevention team program manager for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

Health facilities are now beginning to set up COVID vaccine distribution sites and flu shot clinics to help individuals stay healthy as they start to move indoors.

“They’re everywhere. If you want one, you should be able to find a place to get it,” said Arnold

Juliet Artman with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit said the Flu Shot and COVID-19 vaccine are two entirely different shots that can be taken together if desired. If you’ve taken a flu shot before, she said there should be no surprises in this year’s dose.

“We prevent two different ‘A’ strains of flu viruses and two ‘B’ strains, so pretty much what we’ve had for the last few years,” said Artman

The Centers for Disease Control says everyone 6 months and older should take the flu shot by the end of the month to build up resistance before the height of the flu season.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will start holding flu shot clinics at the Old Airport Hangar on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

