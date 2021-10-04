DEA releases public safety alert regarding fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An alert has been released by the Drug Enforcement Administration warning people about the rise in lethal drugs in counterfeit prescription pills.

The DEA says there’s been an increase in fake pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA has increased nearly 430 percent in the last two years.

In North Dakota there have been more than 250 drug overdose deaths since January 2019, with the majority of those involving fentanyl, according to the North Dakota Violent Death Reporting System.

The DEA warns many of these counterfeit drugs are sold online and on social media sites as well as e-commerce platforms. The North Dakota Department of Health says the only safe medications are ones that are sold through a licensed pharmacist.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.