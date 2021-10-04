Advertisement

DEA releases public safety alert regarding fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An alert has been released by the Drug Enforcement Administration warning people about the rise in lethal drugs in counterfeit prescription pills.

The DEA says there’s been an increase in fake pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA has increased nearly 430 percent in the last two years.

In North Dakota there have been more than 250 drug overdose deaths since January 2019, with the majority of those involving fentanyl, according to the North Dakota Violent Death Reporting System.

The DEA warns many of these counterfeit drugs are sold online and on social media sites as well as e-commerce platforms. The North Dakota Department of Health says the only safe medications are ones that are sold through a licensed pharmacist.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

Williston police looking for information on weekend shooting
RaNae Jochim
Bismarck woman walks every mile of city’s more than 70 miles of trails
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old
Be Cyber Smart
Be Cyber Smart