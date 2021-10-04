Bismarck man accused of shaking, seriously injuring 1-month-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he shook a baby.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaydenle Bushard is charged with aggravated assault with permanent loss or impairment after officers say they found an unresponsive one-month-old in his care on Friday.

Following an investigation, officers say Bushard caused substantial injury to the child. They say the baby was brought to a hospital and is currently in the care of hospital staff. The condition of the child has not been released.

Bushard is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

