Advertisement

1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
Judge sets sentencing date for Chad Isaak, man convicted of murdering four RJR employees
The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
March For Medical Freedom rally in Bismarck
“March For Medical Freedom” held in downtown Bismarck over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers
Special Session vs. Reconvening explained
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
‘Pandora Papers’ bring renewed calls for tax haven scrutiny
John Pamplin
Jury trial set for man accused of bringing fentanyl, sex worker to Burleigh County