Advertisement

Minot earns #1 seed at state, Legacy & Century also earn state berths

Minot Magician
Minot Magician(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Magician boys soccer team earned the number 1 seed in the west at state on Saturday as they defeated Bismarck High 3-2 in the WDA championship game.

In other state qualifying games, Legacy shut out Jamestown 2-0. And Century would defeat Dickinson 10-2.

The boys state soccer tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”
Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID

Latest News

U-Mary Marauders logo
Career day for Nelson lifts UMary over Northern State 49-42
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
UND vs NDSU
NDSU holds off North Dakota 16 to 10 to improve to 4-0
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2