Minot earns #1 seed at state, Legacy & Century also earn state berths

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Magician boys soccer team earned the number 1 seed in the west at state on Saturday as they defeated Bismarck High 3-2 in the WDA championship game.

In other state qualifying games, Legacy shut out Jamestown 2-0. And Century would defeat Dickinson 10-2.

The boys state soccer tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.

