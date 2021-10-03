Minot earns #1 seed at state, Legacy & Century also earn state berths
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Magician boys soccer team earned the number 1 seed in the west at state on Saturday as they defeated Bismarck High 3-2 in the WDA championship game.
In other state qualifying games, Legacy shut out Jamestown 2-0. And Century would defeat Dickinson 10-2.
The boys state soccer tournament begins Thursday in Jamestown.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.