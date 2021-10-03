Handicap bathrooms coming to North Dakota State Capitol building

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While lawmakers prepare their dockets for the upcoming special session, they’re also preparing the building itself.

There have been debates and complaints about the Capitol not being accommodating for physically disabled people.

This week, state leadership approved new bathrooms to be build in the Capitol.

Over the next year, the building will be converting a meeting room to build three larger family restrooms which will be handicap accessible.

“Just thinking about what it’s like to walk around here if I were visiting the Capitol with little kids, there are not accommodating spaces to take kids to the bathroom. Other than to take them all into the women’s restroom or whatever,” Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.

There will also be wider doors installed for certain meeting rooms.

Contractors will be brought on in coming months and construction will start shortly thereafter.

However, there are concerns over getting the materials in a timely manner.

