Career day for Nelson lifts UMary over Northern State 49-42
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFYR) - It was a day to remember for UMary quarterback Logan Nelson as he helped lead the team to a 49-42 victory over Northern State.
Nelson would become the 3rd Marauder QB to throw 6 touchdown passes in a game.
His previous career-high was 5 touchdowns in a game.
UMary returns home next Saturday to face Minnesota Duluth.
