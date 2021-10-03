Career day for Nelson lifts UMary over Northern State 49-42

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFYR) - It was a day to remember for UMary quarterback Logan Nelson as he helped lead the team to a 49-42 victory over Northern State.

Nelson would become the 3rd Marauder QB to throw 6 touchdown passes in a game.

His previous career-high was 5 touchdowns in a game.

UMary returns home next Saturday to face Minnesota Duluth.

