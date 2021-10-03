Advertisement

Career day for Nelson lifts UMary over Northern State 49-42

U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary Marauders logo(U-Mary)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFYR) - It was a day to remember for UMary quarterback Logan Nelson as he helped lead the team to a 49-42 victory over Northern State.

Nelson would become the 3rd Marauder QB to throw 6 touchdown passes in a game.

His previous career-high was 5 touchdowns in a game.

UMary returns home next Saturday to face Minnesota Duluth.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”
Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID

Latest News

Minot Magician
Minot earns #1 seed at state, Legacy & Century also earn state berths
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
UND vs NDSU
NDSU holds off North Dakota 16 to 10 to improve to 4-0
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2